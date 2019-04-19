East midlands set for an Easter sizzler - as temperatures soar above Mediterranean hotspots

The UK is set for a hotter than average Easter weekend and the east midlands is no exception.

Temperatures are set to soar higher than in France, Corfu and Spain's Marbella but in the region they are expected to reach 23 degrees today.

The Met Office predicts a dry day in the east midlands today with plenty of sunshine 'albeit rather hazy at times'.

It will also be feeling a little warmer than on Thursday inland - which was the hottest day of the year so far.

The highest temperature ever recorded for an Easter weekend is 27.8C - in 1949 and more recently in 2011.

If you are out and about enjoying the sunshine this weekend doing something fun share you pictures with us.