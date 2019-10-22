Dressing to impress at Buxton Comic-Con

There were zombies, Ghostbusters, Stormtroppers, as well as famous guests and cosplayers who came together for Buxton’s Comic-Con.

Hundreds of people headed to the Devonshire Dome on Sunday for the day-long event which was once again very popular.

Star Wars characters welcoming visitors to the Dome

Organiser Steven Howard said: “It is has been brilliant, a really good day.

“This year we secured both Willie Coppen and Matt Tyler from Star Wars who have never been to a comic-con this far north so that’s been great to have them here.”

Other guests included Simon Becker-Fisher from Doctor Who and Harry Potter and Beano comic artist Nigel Parkinson who was drawing people’s cartoon image throughout the day.

Ten-year-old Taise McDoogle was excited to meet her art hero.

She said: “I interviewed him for my art homework and he was lovely.”



James Eary, from Hayfield, was there with his wife and children, he said: “This is our first comic-con and I’m really impressed and it’s great to have something like this in the High Peak.”

Paul Bertram from Whaley Bridge added: “Our kids love it and they can meet their heroes in real life.”