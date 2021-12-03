Dove Holes housing plan decision overturned after lack of consultation

The application was for a site off Hallsteads Close in Dove Holes

The proposal for 83 houses, bungalows and flats on land off Hallsteads Close was given the go-ahead at a meeting of High Peak Borough Council’s (HPBC) Development Control Committee on November 8.

However, the decision has now been overturned after it emerged Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council had not been consulted on the plans.

After holding a meeting in Dove Holes so local residents were able to have their say on the development, the parish council said: “There was a strong feeling of opposition from local residents in the planning meeting, which was attended by a significant number of local residents who expressed their outrage and concerns about the previous decision to pass the plans without consultation and also about removing the commercial buildings from the plans, which were part of the 2019 plans.

“During the meeting it became apparent that residents of the village were also not consulted about the development in 2021. Correspondence with the Senior Planning Officer at HPBC revealed that although 32 households living immediately adjacent to the proposed planning area were sent a letter in 2019, no households have been consulted during the resubmission in 2021."

The parish council planning committee unanimously opposed the application.

Councillor Anthony Mckeown, Leader of HPBC, said: “Unfortunately it would appear that a consultation on this application was not sent to Chapel Parish Council. This was brought to our attention after the previous meeting of the Development Control Committee and a consultation request has now been sent to them.

“All other consultees have been notified previously in accordance with statutory requirements and had the chance to respond. Any comments will be reported to the next Development Control Committee where the application will be reconsidered.”