As the second season on car booting has come to an end at Dove Holes Village Hall, the organiser reflects on the benefits the event has brought to the village.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a village hall on its knees facing high repair bills and clubs stopping, Melissa Drabble stepped in and created an event which has brought life back into the building. For two years now monthly car boots have taken place at the village hall.

Melissa said: “In two years we have raised more than £8,000 – which is an amazing figure and has all gone back into the village hall and community association.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, she says, has been rather wet but that still has not stopped people turning up.

The Dove Holes Car Boot has raised more than £8,000 for the village hall. Photo submitted

She said: “We are very lucky because not only do we have the football pitch, we have the hardstanding car park area and the village hall. Even in really bad weather we haven’t cancelled a car boot and I think that has helped us.

“We have a good reputation, we are not a flighty car boot, if we started cancelling it people would never know if we were on or not. This way everyone knows we will always be on.”

On a sunny day Melissa says there have been more than 100 cars in the car boot, and in wetter weather around 30. “That’s still a big number when you think about it,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been 11 car boots this year starting in April and running until the end of September.

Now as the weather approaches winter there will be indoor table top sales in December with the car boot returning next spring.

Melissa said: “We have a really good team who help out making coffees and teas selling hot food and without them the car boot wouldn’t be as good as it is so thank you.”

All they money raised from the car boots has gone to improve the village hall by adding a new security system, and a tarmaced area.

Melissa added: “It’s so nice to see the village hall not only being used but thriving.”