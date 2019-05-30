Disabled summit looks to make Buxton more accessible

A host of speakers came together at a packed-out Pump Room to discuss how to make Buxton more accessible for the disabled.

Those attending the event - which heard two ‘highly entertaining’ signed songs from Fairplay Signing Choir - heard how the town suffered a lack of public toilets and that a Changing Places facility for the disabled was a must.

Interestingly, Gillian Scotford and Jane Cooper from Access For All UK pointed out how disabled people spent £249 billion while accessible tourism alone was worth £12.1 billion.

They also told how 72 per cent were more likely to visit a venue with welcoming staff who showed they cared about accessibility.

Organisations which attended the event included High Peak Access, Space4Autism, Derbyshire County Council, Thomas Theyer Foundation, Dementia Action and many more.

Event organiser Sandra Jowett said she was ‘delighted’ by the response and by the wide range of people keen to work together to make Buxton a more welcoming and inclusive town.

She said: “It was brilliant to share ideas about how we can raise our game and be known as a town that really goes the extra mile for residents and visitors with additional needs.”