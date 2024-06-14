Disabled High Peak patient slams Stepping Hill for not providing adequate care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A disabled woman in her 60s says the care she received at Stepping Hill Hospital was ‘absolutely horrible’.

Sarah Lionheart was admitted to Stepping Hill A&E via ambulance after a head injury and was suffering with concussion as well as a bruised face and feeling unwell due to having Covid.

She arrived at the hospital at 6pm and at 2am had a CT scan, at 4am she was told she could leave but with no way to get home she was offered a bed until the morning as she suffers from myalgic encephalomyelitis which causes extreme dizziness and fatigue.

At 8am she was woken by a staff member who Sarah claims told her to get out of the bed and sit in a chair.

Disabled High Peak patient, Sarah Lionheart slams Stepping Hill for not providing adequate care. Photo submitted

The 62-year-old said: “I have a severe disability which meant at that moment in time sitting up caused me to faint and I’d already had a serious head injury and damaged my shoulder and I didn’t want to be made to sit up again in a waiting room and I had been told by the paramedics to explain this very clearly.

“When I explained it to the nurse, they got exasperated and annoyed and told me to just sit down.”

Sarah says she stood up and felt immediately nauseous, dizzy and had increased vertigo and so she quickly went down to lying on the floor to get it to pass.

Sarah said: “I was told I won’t faint and I was being difficult.

“It was absolutely horrible.

“She implied that I was making it up.”

Sarah added: “There was no need for this behaviour. All the nurse needed to do was to hear and acknowledge the particular medical difficulties I was experiencing and to be accommodating of my disability.”

“Their manner towards me was disrespectful and went against the 2010 disability act and also her duty of care towards me.

“I really don’t want to go there ever again.”

A spokesperson for Stepping Hill Hospital said: “The safety and welfare of our patients is a top priority for us, and we take all complaints of this kind extremely seriously.