A D-Day theme for the Guides, Brownies and Rainbows. Photo Jason Chadwick

Did we take your photo at Whaley Bridge Carnival?

By Lucy Ball
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:26 BST
Our photographer was out an about on Saturday taking pictures of Whaley Bridge Carnival – but who can you spot in the pictures?

The rain stayed away fro Whaley Bridge Carnival and big crowds watched the procession and had fun at the Transhipment Warehouse afterwards.

A Carnival trustee said: “A massive thank you to everyone who supported the carnival yesterday by volunteering in whatever capacity, from marshalls to litter picking.

“Your kindness enabled the day to run safely and smoothly. You kept the rain away too and made the event such a wonderful success.”

The carnival, which was formerly the Rose Queen, has been running since 1975 apart from a three year break during the pandemic and the trustees also thanked the late Tony Mackey for his support and efforts in ensuring the carnival continued over the years.

Buxworth Primary stepped back in time. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Stepping back in time

Buxworth Primary stepped back in time. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: jason chadwick

Whaley Bridge Carnival - Churches Together. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Frog faces

Whaley Bridge Carnival - Churches Together. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: jason chadwick

Whaley Bridge Primary waving their flags during the carnival parade. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Wave those flags

Whaley Bridge Primary waving their flags during the carnival parade. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: jason chadwick

Patriotic pride for students at Whaley Bridge Primary. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Patriotic pride

Patriotic pride for students at Whaley Bridge Primary. Photo Jason ChadwickPhoto: jason chadwick

