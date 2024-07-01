The rain stayed away fro Whaley Bridge Carnival and big crowds watched the procession and had fun at the Transhipment Warehouse afterwards.

A Carnival trustee said: “A massive thank you to everyone who supported the carnival yesterday by volunteering in whatever capacity, from marshalls to litter picking.

“Your kindness enabled the day to run safely and smoothly. You kept the rain away too and made the event such a wonderful success.”

The carnival, which was formerly the Rose Queen, has been running since 1975 apart from a three year break during the pandemic and the trustees also thanked the late Tony Mackey for his support and efforts in ensuring the carnival continued over the years.

Buxworth Primary stepped back in time.

Whaley Bridge Carnival - Churches Together.

Whaley Bridge Primary waving their flags during the carnival parade.