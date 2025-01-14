Derbyshire’s threatened districts raise concerns as county embraces plans for a ‘mega council’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire’s district and borough councillors have expressed concerns as the county council puts its hat into the ring in support of Government proposals that could see regional councils merged under one super council with the postponement of the May county election.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Local Government Secretary, Angela Rayner, recently unveiled the Labour Government’s devolution plans including a redevelopment of councils by potentially setting up single, unitary authorities with elected mayors with the merging of councils in two-tier authority areas like Derbyshire that operate county, and then district and borough councils.

Derbyshire County Council has submitted to Government a request to be included in the first wave of councils to be part of the reorganisation of the county’s two-tier council structure which is aimed at improving efficiency, reducing duplication and driving down costs.

However, Labour-led Bolsover District Council’s Leader, Steve Fritchley, confirmed that all the county’s district and borough councils have signed a letter requesting an urgent meeting with the Minister for Local Government and Devolution, Jim McMahon, to seek clarity on various aspects of the Government’s proposals for Local Government Reorganisation.

Pictured Is Bolsover District Leader And Councillor Steve Fritchley

Cllr Fritchley said: “No one likes change and we have celebrated 50 years as Bolsover District Council but as I have said previously this has been on the cards for quite a while.”

He added: “It has been there all the time and they (Government) have been slowly reducing revenue support grants to the district and counties and it is that direction that has stifled growth and ambition among district and county authorities.”

Cllr Fritchley has said he is not an advocate of removing local authorities as he believes they epitomise what Local Government represents and he fears moving to larger unitary authorities will undermine how local decisions are made.

But he also feels some areas of Local Government are ‘over-governed’ with parish, district and county councils – reflected by confusing numerous council tax precepts.

Derbyshire County Council County Hall

He has also argued the recent introduction of the East Midlands Combined County Authority was inevitable with some advantages for support across adjoining counties but he feels the latest reorganisation plans are part of a debate everyone needs to take seriously.

Cllr Fritchley pointed out Derbyshire County Council is struggling financially and is having to make continued cutbacks to balance its books but mergers between district and borough councils will have to be carefully considered especially because of the complex geographical boundary of the county something the county council is eager to preserve.

He said: “I think a unitary Derbyshire is too big. You can have a strategic county with a mayoral region operating in a fair and strategic way but you still need your sub-regional units like Derbyshire County Council, districts and boroughs.”

The Government has announced the prospect of postponing the May local elections for up to a year for those county councils wishing to be prioritised in any Local Government Reorganisation which includes Derbyshire County Council.

Chesterfield Borough Council Opposition Liberal Democrat Leader And Councillor Paul Holmes

Plans include targeting areas prioritised for devolution to potentially have mayoral elections as soon as 2026 and the first changed councils could be running by 2027.

However, Cllr Fritchley said he does not think a one-year delay will be long enough for such dramatic Local Government reform and he has also expressed concern for the future of council staff and he feels Local Government should continue to reflect what people want.

He added: “We want to look after staff which we have done since we took over in 2019 and we want to make sure residents get what they want.”

Bolsover District Council Deputy Leader, Cllr Duncan McGregor, also said: “The word local should mean local and the closer to the people is what we believe has always worked and when you start enlarging a bigger authority which is going to happen the concern is going to be, are they going to be heard?”

The Government has argued the plans will mean elected mayors will have more powers on planning and transport, and that the changes will create savings, create greater efficiency, improve public services, and support economic growth.

But critics have said the plans could mean: The loss of district and borough councils; A risk of greater Government control over local area decision-making and the removal of local decision-making; Feared tax rises; Powers being taken away from communities with reduced local representation; And that there is little evidence such plans can create savings.

Derbyshire County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has stated the county council is ready to work with Derby City Council and the county’s district and borough councils to shape the proposals as long as Government plans align with what is best for Derbyshire and create savings.

The county council Deputy Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, has also said the county council’s wish is to keep Derbyshire’s geographical boundaries and its preferred option would also include retaining the city boundaries with one unitary council to cover the county which would leave Derby City Council unaffected.

He added the county council recognises there is an opportunity to save up to £3bn with Local Government reform and there is willingness to work with the Government.

If the county council’s request receives ministerial support, the timetable is for a formal reorganisation plan for Derbyshire councils to be submitted to Government by May.

Cllr Lewis said: “This is the biggest reform of local government in over 50 years and on behalf of all our residents we must seize this opportunity to improve efficiency and drive down costs.

“As a county we’ve already shown our commitment to making effective change by successfully creating the first Mayoral Combined County Authority.

“I firmly believe that further reorganisation would open up new opportunities by strengthening our current devolution deal, widening public sector reform, and streamlining how we deliver services – leading to greater opportunity for growth and prosperity for our area.

“Across nine Derbyshire councils we have over 400 councillors, nine chief executives, several costly headquarter buildings, and many cohorts of senior management. We simply cannot miss this chance to deliver better value for money for Derbyshire taxpayers.

“I am confident that Derbyshire could take a strong, swift and effective approach to redesigning two-tier local government, streamlining current arrangements, reducing duplication and providing a clear structure which makes sense to local people and helps to meet their needs. We now await Government’s response.”

However, Labour-led Chesterfield Borough Council’s Leader, Cllr Tricia Gilby, has expressed disappointment after claiming Cllr Lewis publicised Derbyshire County Council’s position through his X account before speaking with district and borough council leaders.

Cllr Gilby also does not believe Derbyshire needs to be or should be in the first wave of areas to be considered for reform because the region already has an East Midlands Mayoral Combined County Authority.

She has stated she finds it hard to comprehend that Cllr Lewis would be willing to agree to the suspension of the May county council elections.

However, Chesterfield Borough Council’s opposition Liberal Democrat Group Leader, Cllr Paul Holmes, believes Labour council leaders are still accepting the Labour Government’s demand that all district, borough and county councils should be abolished and merged into giant, remote and less accountable councils of a minimum half a million people or more.

Cllr Holmes said: “For the residents of areas like Chesterfield or High Peak, South Derbyshire or Bolsover, this would mean decisions about local matters being taken further away from local communities and by councillors who know nothing about those areas.

“Money that districts and boroughs spend on local priorities would simply disappear into the bottomless pit of county council spending. Government Ministers themselves have said that a key reason for these proposals is to save money. In other words, to divert local expenditure into underfunded Government priorities.

“Fewer councillors, representing larger numbers of voters, on geographically huge councils, will mean a much poorer service for local residents. Labour councillors in Chesterfield are going to have to ask themselves if they will simply tug their forelock to their bosses in London and vote to abolish Chesterfield’s council – ending hundreds of years of Local Government in the town.”

Cllr Holmes added Liberal Democrat councillors are completely opposed to what he refers to as a ‘power grab’ by a Labour Government seeking to further centralise power and that the Lib Dems had opposed previous similar suggestions by the last Conservative Government and continue to do so.

Derbyshire currently has eight lower tier district or borough councils and one upper tier county council, each with their own elected councillors.

The county’s distrct and borough councils include: Amber Valley Borough Council; Bolsover District Council; Chesterfield Borough Council; Derbyshire Dales District Council; Erewash Borough Council; High Peak Borough Council; North East Derbyshire District Council; And South Derbyshire District Council.

If the county council’s request receives ministerial support, the timetable will include a formal reorganisation plan for Derbyshire councils to be submitted to Government, by May.

County Council Leader, Cllr Lewis,arrangedto meet with district council leaders on January 9 to discuss the situation before the county council recently submitted its request to be included in the first wave of councils to be part of the Local Government Reorganisation.

If Derbyshire is accepted into the first phase of council reorganisation, the county council elections, due to take place on May 1, could be postponed and that will be determined by Government rather than councils.

The District Councils Network has warned against the risk of removing localised decision-making and claims there is little evidence of potential savings and that some are concerned plans could lead to ‘mega councils’ taking away local power and representation with greater Government control.

Derbyshire County Council has been rolling out cutbacks to manage a previously forecast budget deficit of over £39m for the current 2024/25 financial year and it is planning to deliver more savings to meet an additional estimated £18.6m budget shortfall for the 2025/26.

Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats have also suggested a predominant number of Conservative councils nationwide are trying to avoid election defeat by requesting to postpone the spring elections.