Celebrities from the worlds of sport, TV, film and fashion are among some of the richest to hail from Derbyshire – building up multi-million pound fortunes over the course of their careers.
This is a collection of some of the county’s most talented and well-known stars – and details of how much money they have earned over the years.
1. Derbyshire’s richest stars
2. Sir John Hurt
Veteran stage and screen legend John Hurt, who was the son of a vicar in Shirebrook, has appeared in many renowned films and televesion series over the last fifty years. He has been in films such as Alien, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter - as well as playing Doctor Who in the 50th anniversary special. Before his death in 2017, he was worth an estimated £25 million. Photo: Steve Parsons/WPA pool/Getty Images
3. Millie Bright
English professional footballer Millie Bright, who plays as a defender for Chelsea and the England national team, was born in Chesterfield. She attended Killamarsh Junior School, followed by Eckington School. Bright was part of the squad that won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, and has captained the side to their first ever World Cup Final. Sports Brief estimates her net worth to be around £1.6 million. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
4. John Lowe
John was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to darts and charity. The legendary darts player, hailing from Tupton, won the World Championship in three separate decades - the only player to do so.He was also the first darts player to hit a nine-dart finish on TV. His net worth is estimated to be around £750,000, according to Idol Net Worth. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images