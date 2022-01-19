Derbyshire's poshest village: The county location named among Britain’s most desirable places to live

Edensor village. Photo: Michael Hardy

Edensor, on the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire’s magnificent Chatsworth estate, has been named in the list of 54 most-desirable village locations across the country, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

Properties rarely come up for sale in the picturesque village, which is close to Chatsworth House. But when they do, expect to pay on average £670,644 according to research by property specialists Savills.

Edensor was built in 1839 to provide homes for the estate workers. Kathleen Kennedy, sister of JFK and the wife of Chatsworth heir William Cavendish, is buried in the graveyard of St Peter’s Church there.

