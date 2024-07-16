Derbyshire’s military ram mascot 'makes history’ by being promoted to his highest-ever rank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire’s military ram mascot has ‘made history’ by being promoted to his highest-ever rank.

After seven years with his Army battalion, the current Derby Ram – the 32nd animal to hold the ceremonial role - has been given the rank of Corporal on account of his long service.

He was given the promotion by Brigadier Andrew Cox during First Battalion The Mercian Regiment’s annual commemorative service at its memorial in Crich.

Before placing an extra stripe on the mascot’s ceremonial coat, Brigadier Cox said Derby XXXII had ‘made history by becoming the first Derby (ram) to be promoted to full Corporal on account of his long service’.

The ram - horns and hooves polished and accompanied by his red-coated handlers, a Ram Major and Ram Orderly - then posed calmly for selfies in the sunshine with crowds who had gathered for the event.

The animal, who has his own service number, uniform and rations, was previously promoted to Lance Corporal by King Charles in one of his last duties as Prince of Wales, in the summer of 2022.

First Battalion The Mercian Regiment and its antecedent regiments have had a ram mascot for 166 years, when a ‘fine fighting ram’ was found wandering an Indian city after a battle to quell an uprising, and adopted by the soldiers.

Ever since, a Derby Ram has accompanied the battalion, attending ceremonial occasions and events.

He frequently appears at Derby County football matches with his comrades-in-arms.

Although previous rams have been promoted as far as Lance Corporal, none has ever been promoted to full Corporal.

The current ram, eight year-old Derby XXXII, has been promoted on account of his long service before he is retired in the autumn, to be replaced by a new ram from the Duke of Devonshire’s Chatsworth Estate.

Brigadier Cox told how the Derby Ram’s history with the British Army dates back to March 1858, when 600 men of predecessor regiment the 95th (Derbyshire) Regiment of Foot acted to quell a rebellion in central India, where troops of Raj Ram Singh of Kohtah had mutinied.

Three columns of infantry crossed the river outside Kohtah by boats and on rafts made from barrels lashed together, before storming the rebel-held city, capturing 50 guns and restoring Raj Ram Singh to power.

According to the regiment’s history, in the aftermath of the battle, a ‘fine fighting ram’ was found by one of the soldiers, Private Sullivan, and Commanding Officer, Lt Col Raines, decided to keep the animal as a mascot.

The ram, named 'Private Derby' on account of the 95th Regiment’s ties to the East Midlands city, then marched nearly 3,000 miles with the 95th Foot throughout Central India and was present at six actions during the remainder of the Indian mutiny.

Brigadier Cox said: “In recognition of his service, Derby I received the Indian Mutiny Medal in 1862 at Poona.

“Since that time there has followed a succession of fine rams, each of which has inherited the official title of ‘Private Derby’ followed by his successive number.”

The regiment and its successors initially selecting a ram from wherever they were based around the world.

But since 1912, the Duke of Devonshire has provided a succession of Swaledale rams - a distinctive breed with curly ‘corkscrew’ horns and black face with white nose and eye patches – for the post from his Chatsworth flock.

An Army spokesman said that, according to the Mercian Regiment’s records, the longest serving Derby Ram was Derby XXV, who served between 1984 and 1995 with the Worcestershire & Sherwood Foresters, one of the Mercian Regiment’s antecedent regiments.

‘The Current Derby XXXII is in the top five in terms of longest service but is certainly the highest ranking’, he added.

The British Army’s string of mascots include Shetland ponies, a Welsh mountain pony, a goat, Irish wolfhound dog and Staffordshire bull terrier.

The highest-ranked military animals are cavalry drum horses, which have the rank of Major.

The Household Cavalry’s newest drum horse, Juno, was officially unveiled and named by the Queen in June last year.