Derbyshire youngsters looking to reunite with family members wanted for new Channel 4 show

Young people in Derbyshire wanting to rebuild their relationship with an estranged family member are being sought for a new TV programme.

Channel 4 is making a new factual series about estranged families which has the working title Relative Strangers.

And the team behind the show is now looking for young people aged 17+ who want expert help to reconnect and rebuild their relationship with their mum, dad, brother or sister who they no longer speak to or they have never met.

Each episode will see two family members who want help with their relationship being brought together for a four day process under the guidance of an experienced relationship expert.

It is hoped that people in the series will then be helped to establish positive and lasting relationships.

Experts will be on hand to help people rebuild their relationships.

Anyone interested in taking part should call 0207 061 8536 or 07719 012 147.

Alternatively, email RelativeStrangers@electricray.com.