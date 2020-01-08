Derbyshire teen who 'lied over gang rape' told to 'learn lesson'

Lawyers representing an Israeli footballer who admitted having sex with a Derbyshire teenager convicted of lying over a gang rape have said they hope she “learns her lesson”.

The teenager was yesterday spared an immediate jail term having been convicted of public mischief.

The Derbyshire teenager convicted of falsely claiming she was raped by Israeli tourists, covers her face as she leaves after the verdict at the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni in eastern Cyprus, flanked by supporters, on December 30, 2019.

The 19-year-old was given a four-month jail term, suspended for three years – she could have been jailed for up to a year, but will now walk free.

The teen, who the Derbyshire Times is not naming, claims she was gang raped in a hotel room in the party resort of Ayia Napa, before police officers in Cyprus coerced her into retracting her allegation.

She claimed she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists on July 17.

The youths and men, aged 15 to 20, were arrested, but released after the teen signed a retraction statement 10 days later – the gang returned home where some were pictured dancing and chanting “the Brit girl is a whore”.

Protestors marched from the Cypriot Embassy to the Foreign Office in London, England, over the case in Ayia Napa.

However, her lawyers say her retraction was signed under duress, after hours of questioning by police without family or lawyers present.

Israeli footballer Shimon Yusufov, also 19, has admitted consensual sex with the teen but denied allowing his friends to attack her.

Nir Yaslovitzh, his lawyer, told The Sun: "We respect the decision of the judge and accept the sentence.

"What is important for us is that the judge found her guilty.

Activists in London protest over the case.

"The important thing is we hope the girl learns her lesson from all this."

Sentencing the woman yesterday, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou, sitting at Famagusta District Court, said he was taking into account her age, psychological state and the fact she had been in Cyprus for six months, including a month behind bars. He told her he was giving her a "second chance".

She has now arrived back in Britain after flying from Cyprus to London Heathrow late last night.

However, her legal team has vowed to challenge the conviction.

Lewis Power QC, part of the teenager’s legal team, said: “The fight for her innocence will go on regardless.”

Supporters from Cyprus and a group of women who travelled from Israel gathered outside court to show support for the woman, saying “we believe you”, while protestors also gathered outside the Cypriot Embassy in London calling for a boycott of the country.