Derbyshire police warn residents of banking scam

Derbyshire police have issued a warning after reports of several residents receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a police officer or banking official

The suspect will say that there has been fraudulent activity at the victims’ bank and the staff at the bank are involved.

The victim is then asked to withdraw money to either keep it safe or assist the police with their investigation.

Fraudsters will also tell victims that a business such as a jewellers or currency exchange is fraudulent, and they require the victims’ assistance to help secure evidence by purchasing jewellery or exchange a large amount of currency to hand over to the police

Another variation of the scam is where fraudsters tell the victim that their card has been compromised and used to purchase goods by a suspect. The victim is requested to withdraw their money to keep it safe or hand over their bank card to the police

Occasionally the victim will be told to dial a non-emergency extension of ‘161’ to receive confirmation of the individual’s bogus identity. The bogus official will then advise the victim to lie about the reason for the withdrawal or purchase if challenged by staff, as the staff member is involved in the fraud.

A courier attends the victim’s home address to collect the goods the same day.

Often the victim is given a code word for the courier as a way of authentication.

However, your bank or the police will never:

Phone and ask you for your PIN or full banking password

Ask you to withdraw money to hand over to them for safe-keeping

Ask you to transfer money out of your account

Send someone to your home to collect cash, PINs, cards to cheque books.

If you are worried about a scam, please call police on 101.