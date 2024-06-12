Derbyshire Police very concerned for the welfare of missing High Peak teen

Ben was last seen leaving his home just off Monks Road at 5pm on Monday, 10 June.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. Ben was wearing dark coloured North Face joggers and a dark coloured puffer jacket.

If you have seen Ben, or know of his whereabouts please contact police quoting reference 642 of 11 June.

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.