Derbyshire Police have launched a new recruitment drive to bring Police Community Support Officers into the force.

Police Community Support Officers (or PCSOs) are paid employees who work alongside warranted Police Officers to keep communities safe.

Derbyshire Police launch PCSO recruitment campaign

Up to 40 new PCSOs will be recruited to tackle tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, deal with minor offences, investigate low-level crimes, conduct house-to-house enquiries and guard crime scenes.

However, PCSOs don't have powers of arrest, cannot interview or process prisoners, cannot investigate crime and do not carry out the more complex and high-risk tasks that police officers perform.

The role has a starting salary of around £18,078, rising to £22,275 with experience. PCSOs will also be paid extra for shift allowance and weekend working. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply and there is no upper age limit.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Gibson said: “PCSOs are an absolutely vital part in helping protect our communities.

“They are the eyes and ears of the force – developing key relationships and collecting information about what is happening in those communities, what the concerns of local people and businesses and how they could be tackled.

“There is no definitive person that would or would not make a good PCSO – what we are looking for is someone with a real commitment to helping and supporting their local community. You should also have a real interest in people and want to know exactly what is going on in the area they serve.

“If you think you have what we are looking for then I would urge you to fill out the application and become part of the Derbyshire Constabulary family.”

Applicants must have gained a level two qualification, equivalent to a grade C or above, in both English and maths.

If you have tattoos then you will be asked to provide a description and photograph of the tattoo for consideration of its appropriateness.

For more information and to find out how to apply visit: http://bit.ly/PCSORecruitment