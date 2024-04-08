Adam was last seen in Buxton on Saturday, 6 April at 9pm but may be in the Sheffield city area. He is described as black and was wearing a blue, white and red puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a small black suitcase.

If you have seen Adam or know of his whereabouts please contact police on the following methods quoting incident number 17 of 6 April: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

1 . adam-hussan-.jpg Adam was last seen in Buxton on Saturday 6 April at 9pm Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

2 . adam.jpg He is described as black and was wearing a blue, white and red puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a small black suitcase. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales