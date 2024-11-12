Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner proposes appointing deputy - with a salary of £45,000

The Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner has told a panel that she believes her nominated candidate to become her deputy commissioner has the skills and values to help her deliver on the public’s policing priorities.

Police Crime Commissioner Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts has proposed appointing a Deputy PCC and during a Derbyshire Police and Crime Panel meeting and confirmation hearing on November 7 she introduced her nominated candidate as force contact centre operative Thomas Spray.

Ms Ndiweni-Roberts stated: “A key factor in my decision was Mr. Spray’s experience in the policing sector, particularly his role within the police contact centre.

“His hands-on involvement in managing critical communications between the police and the public has equipped him with a deep understanding of the frontline challenges faced by the force and the communities we serve. “

Pictured With Derbyshire Police Officers Is Derbyshire Police And Crime Commissioner Nicolle Ndiweni Roberts.

She added that Mr Spray’s experience includes an ability to train staff, signpost victims to partner agencies, emergency services and problem-solve complex cases under pressure to deliver a smooth operation of a vital service.

Ms Ndiweni-Roberts added: “His understanding of both the operational side of policing, public sector challenges and passion for public service makes him uniquely qualified to help bridge the gap between community expectations and the realities faced by law enforcement.

“His ability to navigate what can be complex cases and difficult decisions in an informed and sensitive way, will play a significant role as we work to support residents, enhance policing effectiveness and community safety.”

The role of Deputy Police Crime Commissioner attracts a £45,000 per annum salary and aims to support the Police and Crime Commissioner in delivering the vision and priorities set out in the Police and Crime Plan and in developing policy and strategy regarding policing, crime and victims of crime.

Pictured Is Prospective Deputy Derbyshire Police And Crime Commissioner Hopeful Thomas Spray

Duties will include maintaining an effective and efficient police service and delivering crime reduction initiatives across Derbyshire while helping the PCC to engage with the public and respond to their concerns.

Mr Spray stated: “I am committed to public service and believe my experience within the force equips me with the insight and experience to help to drive meaningful improvements.

“Over the past five years working in the control room, I have gained a deep understanding of what works well and what needs to evolve. I have seen the outstanding efforts of our frontline teams and hope to support the force as we work towards enhancing operational efficiency.

“Additionally, I have been inspired by the dynamic leadership and vision of the new Commissioner and I am eager to support her in delivering positive, transformative outcomes for the community.”

Mr Spray was born and raised in Derby, studied History at Lancaster University and worked for Marks and Spencer as a Section Manager for several Derbyshire stores before he began working in the Derbyshire Constabulary’s control room as a call taker, dispatcher, and digidesk operator. He is also a GMB union representative.

He added: “As Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, I would bring both strategic insight and frontline experience to the role. I am committed to enhancing the effectiveness of our policing services and ensuring that the force is well-equipped to meet the evolving challenges.”

Derby City Cllr Chris Poulter pointed out that Mr Spray has never been elected to represent the public and he argued that he does not have this experience and he is not convinced that he meets the necessary criteria for the role.

But Ms Ndiweni-Roberts said there are different ways to get into politics and that diversity makes communities richer and if people fail to look at different things they are in danger of losing talent.

She added that not all Deputy and Police Crime Commissioners have political experience but they care about the people they serve.

Mr Spray also told the panel that he would hope to collaborate with mental health and social service regarding the potential causes of crime and that he will be happy to discuss any issues with councillors.

The panel will send its findings in a report on the proposed appointment to the Commissioner confirming its recommendation whether or not they feel Mr Spray should be appointed and this will be published five working days after the confirmation hearing took place.

Following the meeting, Ms Ndiweni-Roberts said: “I genuinely feel he has the skills and values to help me deliver on what the public priorities are and we could work together in the community to understand and get out there and speak to people and respond more in different capacities.”

Ms Ndiweni-Roberts added that Mr Spray is fair, calm and pragmatic and she believes he will be a great asset because she cannot be everywhere at all times.

Should Mr Spray be appointed he will have to leave his current role at Derbyshire Constabulary and as Deputy Police Crime Commissioner he will help the Commissioner deliver her Police and Crime Plan for 2024 to 2029.

The Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011 provides PCCs with the statutory power to appoint a Deputy and the process is not subject to any specific criteria or guidance, and it is entirely the Commissioner’s decision on who is appointed and how the selection is determined.