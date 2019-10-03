Derbyshire people looking to be reunited with long lost love wanted for new TV show

Derbyshire residents wanting to be reunited with an old flame are being sought for a new TV programme.

The makers of ITV's Long Lost Family are currently casting a new spin-off show called Long Lost Loves.

would you like to reunite with a long lost love?

The one-hour special will offer those keen to be reunited with old flames another chance at love after spending years apart.

Hosts Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall will be meeting those who are desperate to track down their lost loves. Whether it’s to rekindle a passion they’ve kept inside their heart for decades – or to lovingly reconnect with a childhood sweetheart who has been hard to forget.

Told against a backdrop of rich social history and illustrated with captivating archive, the programme will feature stories of love affairs broken apart by circumstance - be it war, racial prejudice, social divide, immigration, religious beliefs or cultural taboos.

The compelling love stories featured will be carefully and sensitively interwoven and illustrated with poignant personal archives – including love letters, keepsakes, photographs and film - alongside news and television archive from the time; all building towards a final, heartfelt reunion.

Applications are open to people aged 18 and over. Anyone interested should email longlostloves@walltowall.co.uk or call 020 3301 8577.