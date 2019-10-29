Derbyshire parents urged to be vigilant about flammable Halloween costumes

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a fire safety warning to parents to keep children safe this Halloween.

A DFRS spokesperson said: "It is not long now until Halloween and if you're planning on attending any parties then be sure to keep children and fancy dress costumes away from naked flames – tea lights in pumpkins, electric, gas and open fires.

"Long hair and clothing, especially fancy dress costumes are very flammable."

EU safety regulations state children’s costumes are classed as toys, rather than clothing. This means they are not subject to the strict flammability standards that regular nightwear is.