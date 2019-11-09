Derbyshire mourns 'amazing' former High Sheriff Annie Hall, who lost her life in floods

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Annie Hall, the former High Sheriff of Derbyshire, who died after being caught in floodwater.

Emergency services were called to the River Derwent in Darley Dale during the early hours of Friday after receiving reports that a woman had been swept away by the water.

Tragically, a body was found further downstream a short time later.

Mrs Hall, who served as the county's High Sheriff in 2017, struck up a close bond with Derbyshire Constabulary's Chief Constable Peter Goodman during her tenure.

He said: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic death of my friend, and former High Sheriff, Annie Hall.

"Annie was a great leader in Derbyshire in both industry and on the civic front.

"She will be hugely missed.

"My deepest sympathies go to Michael (her husband) and all the family at this time."

William Burlington, Derbyshire's current High Sherrif, said he was 'greatly saddened to hear of the tragic death' of Mrs Hall.

He added: "Annie served her county as High Sheriff with great distinction and made a real impact during her year of office.

"Aside from being High Sheriff Annie was a prolific supporter of many good causes within the county as well as a successful businesswoman.

"She will be greatly missed by us all.

"Our thoughts are with Michael and her family."

Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: "Annie was a lovely lady and a passionate advocate for Derbyshire in all of her roles.

"It's such a terrible tragedy.

"My thoughts and condolences are with Michael and her family at this most difficult of times."

Councillor Martin Thacker, leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: "This is very upsetting news.

"Annie did so much for the people of Derbyshire.

"She was an amazing High Sheriff.

"She will be genuinely missed by so many.

"My sincere condolences go to her family and friends."

Gavin Tomlinson, chief fire officer at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS), said: "I'm saddened by the news of the tragic death of Annie.

"She was a great leader and role model who will be missed by many.

"My thoughts and sympathies go to all her family from DFRS at this difficult time."

In a statement, Mrs Hall's family said: "It is with great sadness that we, the family of Annie Hall, report her sudden passing.

"We are in great shock and grieving. Please allow us to mourn privately for the time being.

"If you would like to contact us, please send any messages to condolencesforhallfamily@hotmail.com.

"We will publish details of the funeral arrangements when they are known."

Many more tributes have been paid to Mrs Hall on social media.

Linda Moore said: "She was full of life.

"We were both non-executive directors of Derbyshire's mental health trust.

"She was a much admired and talented colleague and friend."

Katie Davis said: "Annie was a lovely lady."

Amanda White added: "It's so sad.

"I met her through cadets.

"My condolences to her family."

The office of High Sheriff is an independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year.

While the duties of the role have evolved over time, supporting the Crown and the judiciary remain central elements of the post.

In addition, High Sheriffs actively lend support and encouragement to crime prevention agencies, the emergency services and to the voluntary sector.

