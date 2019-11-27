Derbyshire motorcyclist died after Range Rover crash

A 52-year-old man from Matlock died in a collision on the A515 near Alsop en le Dale last week.

The accident happened on November 18 on the A515 between the junction of the A5012 and the road to Alsop en le Dale.

The A515

Police officers attended after receiving reports that a red Suzuki GSX had been in collision with a Range Rover.

The motorcycle rider, a 52-year-old man from Matlock, died at the scene, and his family have been made aware.

Detectives now want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.

If you have footage please download the video to a secure device for an officer to view.

If you have any information contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods with reference 19000618349:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.