Known only as Mr B, the lucky man matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on Monday, March 7.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for Mr B who can look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year!”

More than eight million players win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, reamin anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

The mystery man scooped his winnings through The National Lottery's Set For Life draw.

