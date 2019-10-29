Secret spots to visit this half-term

Derbyshire location named among top 10 secret spots to visit in Britain this half-term

A Derbyshire location has been named among Britain's ten best 'secret spots to visit this half term.

Hardwick Hall features on the list which has been compiled by housebuilder McCarthy and Stone and the National Trust. A spokesperson from the National Trust said: “Home to one of the finest herb gardens in the country, Hardwick Hall is a perfect stop if you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire this half term. For an action packed day out, you can combine your visit with a trip to Stainsby Mill on the Hardwick Estate to see the cogs and machinery in action – these mills are still grinding flour that you can buy to this day”.

Trengwainton Garden, Cornwall
Trengwainton Garden, Cornwall
Bodiam Castle, East Sussex. Photo - Maria Hudd
Bodiam Castle, East Sussex. Photo - Maria Hudd
Blakeney Nature Reserve, Norfolk
Blakeney Nature Reserve, Norfolk
Rievaulx Terrace, North York Moors
Rievaulx Terrace, North York Moors
