Derbyshire location named among top 10 secret spots to visit in Britain this half-term

Hardwick Hall features on the list which has been compiled by housebuilder McCarthy and Stone and the National Trust. A spokesperson from the National Trust said: “Home to one of the finest herb gardens in the country, Hardwick Hall is a perfect stop if you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire this half term. For an action packed day out, you can combine your visit with a trip to Stainsby Mill on the Hardwick Estate to see the cogs and machinery in action – these mills are still grinding flour that you can buy to this day”.

Trengwainton Garden, Cornwall other Buy a Photo

Bodiam Castle, East Sussex. Photo - Maria Hudd other Buy a Photo

Blakeney Nature Reserve, Norfolk other Buy a Photo

Rievaulx Terrace, North York Moors other Buy a Photo

View more