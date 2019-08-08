Derbyshire crime novel set in the Peak District crowned number one for region’s library users

A Derbyshire murder mystery has been named as the ‘most borrowed book’ in libraries across the East Midlands.

The top titles for each region of the country are revealed in the latest Public Lending Right figures issued by the British Library.

They show ‘Secrets of Death’ by crime novelist Stephen Booth to be the number one title for borrowers in East Midlands libraries in 2018.

It’s the 16th novel in the author’s series featuring Derbyshire police detectives Ben Cooper and Diane Fry, all set around the Peak District.

The region’s readers went against the national trend in choosing a local author as their favourite read.

In other parts of the country, the most borrowed titles were either by thriller writer Lee Child, or children’s authors David Walliams and Jeff Kinney.

‘Secrets of Death’ features a spate of mysterious deaths in well-known Peak District beauty spots, investigated by Detective Inspector Ben Cooper and Detective Sergeant Diane Fry, who have appeared in seventeen other best-selling novels, the most recent being ‘Dead in the Dark’ and ‘Fall Down Dead’.

Stephen Booth was a newspaper journalist for more than 25 years, but left journalism in 2001 to write crime novels full-time after the success of his first book, ‘Black Dog’.

Since then, he’s won awards in both the UK and USA, and his books have been translated into 16 languages, including Russian and Japanese.

In 2003 he was presented with the Dagger in the Library Award by the Crime Writers’ Association for “the author whose books have given readers most pleasure.”

One of his characters, Ben Cooper, was a finalist for the Sherlock Award for the Best Detective created by a British author.

He has appeared on the list of the 100 most borrowed adult authors in the country for the past four years.

“I’ve always been a keen supporter of libraries,” said Stephen, who has appeared on the list of 100 most borrowed adult authors in the country for the past four years.

“My local library meant a lot to me when I was growing up, and I don’t think I’d be where I am today without having the opportunity to read so widely at a young age.

“So it’s wonderful to feel that I’m giving something back and providing pleasure for today’s library users.

“Library staff know how much their readers enjoy crime fiction, which remains one of the most popular genres year after year. I love meeting readers too, and libraries are great places to do reader events.”

Stephen Booth has a new standalone novel published this month called ‘Drowned Lives’.

He’ll be doing book signings at Waterstones Chesterfield on Saturday, August 17, at High Peak Bookstore at Brierlow Bar on Sunday 18, Bakewell Bookshop on Tuesday 20 Scarthin Books in Cromford on Saturday 24 and Reading Matters in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Saturday 31.

Full details of the author’s events and signings are at: http://www.stephen-booth.com/events.htm

