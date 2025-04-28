Derbyshire County Council urges people to vote during up-and-coming county elections

Polling Station

Derbyshire County Council is urging people to vote during the forthcoming local county elections as 353 candidate will be competing to clinch one of 64 seats up for grabs across 64 divisions.

The county council is one of 24 councils – including 14 county, eight unitary, one metropolitan district as well as the Isles of Scilly’s governance – in England taking part in local elections on Thursday, May 1, with results expected to be announced after a count on Friday, May 2.

Managing Director Emma Alexander, of the current Conservative-controlled council, said: “The council’s 64 democratically elected councillors are responsible for making decisions about local services on behalf of all our residents and their communities, including issues such as spending on schools and roads, caring for older people and vulnerable people, safeguarding children and waste and recycling.

“That’s why it’s so important that people use their vote and have their say in choosing the right people who will work hard on their behalf.”

The current Conservative administration is looking to keep control as the last Tory stronghold in the region after Labour has largely seized power across the district and borough local authorities and after Labour MPs seized control of all Derbyshire’s constituencies in last year’s General Election.

Voters going to the polls will be considering county services including schools, roads and highways maintenance, waste and recycling, care for older and vulnerable people and safeguarding children, adult social care, education and care for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities.

The council – like many local authorities nationwide – has struggled with estimated, multi-million budget shortfalls and the need to introduce saving measures and cutbacks while facing huge external pressures from pay and price inflation, a continuing increase in cost and demand for services alongside concerns over Government funding settlements.

But despite a Labour resurgence in Derbyshire, the Labour Government has made some unpopular decisions, while also fighting a stagnant national economy, including winter fuel payment cuts for pensioners, an increase in employers’ national insurance payments, changes to inheritance tax affecting farmers, welfare cuts, and tax increases to address what it claims is a £22bn blackhole left by the former Conservative Government.

Some of the issues to be considered by voters also include youngsters’ special educational needs and disabilities, Local Government Reorganisation plans to merge district and borough councils and to introduce unitary councils in county areas, as well as Labour plans to roll-out more housing and electric pylons and concerns for the preservation of Green Belt land.

The candidate lists show that the Conservatives, Labour and Reform UK have selected candidates for all 64 available county seats, with the Liberal Democrats competing in all but eight and the Green Party contesting all but 12 divisions.

Among the candidates are 36 independents, six members of Chesterfield Independents, six members of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, two members of Belper Independents, one National Front member and one Homeland Party member.

Since the last county council election in 2021 new boundaries have been introduced by The Local Government Boundary Commission and most people will see a change to their usual divisions or wards.

There are now 64 divisions or wards, rather than 61, and now just one councillor will represent each division, whereas historically three Derbyshire divisions have had two councillors.

District and borough councils will be responsible for administering the county council election and they will be organising and running the polling stations and the counting of votes.

The counting of the votes will take place in each of the eight Derbyshire districts and boroughs on Friday, May 2, starting from midday and results will follow during the afternoon with updates on the district and borough websites as well as the county council’s website and Facebook page.

Derbyshire residents who have registered to vote should have received their polling cards through the door telling them where to go to vote, which in some cases may have changed from where they have voted before.

The council is also reminding residents to bring an accepted form of photo ID with them when they go to vote and people who have registered to vote but have not received a polling card should still be able to vote.

Chesterfield Borough Council will oversee elections for the eight county council seats in the Chesterfield borough based on the new county boundaries including; Brimington; Dunstan; Hasland and Rother; Linacre and Loundsley Green; Spire; Staveley; Staveley North and Whittington; And Walton, Brampton and Boythorpe.

North East Derbyshire District Council will administer the election for eight county council seats in its region including; Clay Cross and Tupton; Dronfield and Unstone; Dronfield Woodhouse and Walton; Eckington and Coal Aston; Killamarsh and Renishsaw; North Wingfield, Pilsely and Morton; Shirland and Wingerworth South; And Sutton.

Bolsover District Council is administering elections for six county council seats including: Barlborough and Clowne; Bolsover; Elmton with Creswell and Whitwell; Hardwick; Shirebrook and Pleasley; And finally South Normanton and Pinxton.

High Peak Borough Council is administering elections for eight county council seats including; Buxton North and East; Buxton South and West; Chapel and Hope Valley; Etherow; Glossop North; Glossop South; New Mills and Hayfield; And Whaley Bridge.

Amber Valley Borough Council is administering elections for ten county council seats including: Alfreton and Somercotes; Alport and Duffield; Codnor, Aldecar, Langley Mill and Loscoe; Heanor; Horsley; North Belper; Ripley East; Ripley West and Crich; South Belper and Holbrook; And Swanwick and Riddings.

Derbyshire Dales District Council is administering elections for six county council seats including; Ashbourne South; Bakewell; Derwent Valley; Dovedale and Ashbourne North; Matlock; And Wirksworth.

Erewash Borough Council is administering elections for nine county council seats including; Breadsall and West Hallam; Breaston; Ilkeston Central; Ilkeston North; Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam; Long Eaton North; Long Eaton South; Sandiacre; And Sawley.

South Derbyshire District Council is administering elections for nine county council seats including: Aston; Etwall and Findern; Hilton; Linton; Melbourne and Woodville; Repton and Stenson; Swadlincote East; Swadlincote South; And Swadlincote West.