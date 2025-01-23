Derbyshire County Council on track for £31m savings - but further cutbacks necessary due to significant on-going demands

Derbyshire County Council's Deputy Leader, Councillor Simon Spencer

Derbyshire County Council's finance chief has revealed how the authority is on track to meet around £31m of savings for the current financial year and has set a savings target of around £18m for the subsequent year with further cutbacks necessary due to significant on-going demands faced by all local authorities.

Deputy Council Leader Simon Spencer, cabinet member for corporate service and the budget, has been outlining the council's position after a Scrutiny Committee considered the council's latest 2025-26 budget saving proposals and a further budget-setting report is to considered by Cabinet on January 30 before it is presented and discussed at a Full Council meeting on February 12.

The Conservative-controlled council has stated previously that it is on track to achieve £31.9m of savings by the end of the current financial year on March 31, 2025, after it has been rolling out cutbacks to manage a previously forecast budget deficit of over £39m for the current 2024-25 financial year.

And Cllr Spencer has now confirmed the council aims to make around a further £18m of savings in 2025-26 as outlined in a latest report to meet an additional estimated £18.6m shortfall for the subsequent 2025-26 financial year running between April, 2025 and April, 2026.

He said: "We very much need to support the in-year spending with budget savings as a consequence of demands spread from budgetary proposals put forward in the body of the report."

Concerning the '£31m' 2024-25 savings' target, Cllr Spencer added: "We are on track to achieve 100per cent of these savings. That is an incredible achievement by the staff and everyone involved.

"It's something to be applauded, though very challenging and very difficult and it will continue to be so."

He also said: "In the last two years we have drawn heavily on the reserve because of the volatile behaviour on the demands of the organisation and we appear to be moving forward and we are getting a better understanding of the volatility of it all."

The council's General Reserve position will be safely in the region of £35m, according to Cllr Spencer, who also explained this cannot fall below about £25m.

And even though it is on track to meet its '£31m' of savings for 2024-25, the council has been looking at an overspend of about £28m driven by demands particularly on adult social care.

Cllr Spencer said: "That is driven from the demand of adult social care with an ever-ageing demographic with people living longer and needing more support and with higher demands in children's services and that continues to be the case.

"And that does not seem to be abating in any way so we have managed with measures put in place during the year."

The council has stated that it has faced significant cost and demand pressures during the 2024-25 financial year with continuing economic uncertainty after a period of high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis, and continuing increased demand for council services, particularly in respect of social care.

Changes to council services during 2024-25 have already included agreeing to close ten children’s centres, close and sell eight residential care homes, and close five day centres for the elderly after blaming high demand and cost pressures across social care.

The council has also recently agreed to end two types of Discretionary Grant Funding including Adult Social Care Discretionary Grant Funding and Corporate Services and Transformation Discretionary Grant Funding by March, 2025, which means 50 community and voluntary groups now face £1.106m of funding cuts.

It has also put in place measures including managing staff vacancies where appropriate, pausing recruitment, reviewing vacant posts and the use of agency workers to reduce costs, and reducing expenditure on procurement to only spend money on essential areas, as well as reviewing how it operates to reduce costs through efficiency, rationalisation and improvement.

Cllr Spencer said: "Moving forward into next year there is a combination of the utilisation of reserves and savings and the reserves have been used in in-year spends."

He added: "As far as saving requirements to the authority are concerned we are setting a budget that says we need an '£18m' saving target for next year."

Cllr Spencer pointed out that by comparison with similar councils the demands and costs in Derbyshire are four times more than a similar authority delivering similar services.

The Cabinet's latest budget savings plans - which have been aimed at delivering an £18.9m target of savings in 2025-26 - include: The use of AI tools to streamline and automate planning for adult social care; A review of current extra-care housing schemes; Centralisation and redesign of council support services; A review of transport provision for adult social care services; Improving support to reduce hospital stays and maximise independence; Council property rationalisation by reducing its number of properties; Environmental waste and recycling reforms; And making savings in senior management costs in light of Local Government changes including the new East Midlands Combined County Authority.

And Cllr Spencer said that sadly redundancies can never be ruled out but the authority will do its best to avoid any compulsory redundancies by any means possible even though that can be challenging.

The council's latest budget report has anticipated a number of financial pressures for 2025-26 including pay award increases, national insurance contributions and borrowing, possible election costs, continued costs and demands for adult care and children's service as well as waste cost pressures.

Cllr Spencer also fears the Government's decision to increase employers' national insurance payments is expected to create a further significant expense, especially with adult social care services, despite the promise of some dispensation for councils.

In addition, he questioned the details of a list of pledges concerning Government settlements for local authorities that he claims do not do exactly 'what they said they were going to do on the tin'.

Cllr Spencer says he is concerned about increasing wage demands to be met with the same funding or less and he fears there could be a decrease in Government highways funding.

However, he said: "In the budgetary programme the Cabinet has made a clear judgement to protect the highways budget from any reduction. A decision made by Cabinet to protect that - for public wishes and our wishes - to provide better roads for residents."

The council also added a new element to its public consultation process after introducing a 'knock-and-drop' survey across a section of Derbyshire and it has also agreed for Price Waterhouse Cooper Ltd to look at how the council delivers its services in its efforts to become more efficient.

Cllr Spencer said: "In a nutshell, we have a strong clear strategy to address these issues that we face, and we managed to achieve that strategy last year."

Derbyshire County Council has also submitted to Government a request to be included in the first wave of councils to be part of the reorganisation of the county’s two-tier council structure which is aimed at improving efficiency, reducing duplication and driving down costs.

The proposed Local Government Reorganisation would see the introduction of a unitary council for Derbyshire with the merger of district and borough councils and a new mayor and the possible postponement of the May county elections.

Cllr Spencer has said the county council recognises there is an opportunity to save up to £3bn with Local Government Reorganisation and there is willingness to work with the Government providing Derbyshire's identity and boundaries are respected.

He added: "We put forward our clear indication here we would like to go with this and we are still waiting with bated breath what the Government will do about it."