Derbyshire County Council launches 12-week consultation into its Storm Babet flooding report

Derbyshire County Council has launched a 12-week public consultation for residents and businesses to have their say on the authority’s report on Storm Babet and its devastating flooding.

The council launched the public consultation on September 26 into its draft Flood Investigation Report which aims to create a record that could provide recommendations on how to manage future risks following the extensive storm damage.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, said: “This formal report into the floods will set out a factual record of what happened and what the effect on the county was, and the 12 week consultation into the draft report is to get the views of those who were sadly affected.

“This report is full of detail and sets out some high-level recommendations to help those parts of the county that flooded.”

Storm Babet Caused A Lot Of Flood Damage To Derbyshire'S Roads.

Residents, businesses and communities can comment during the 12-week consultation on the report and all the feedback will be considered before the council’s Cabinet accepts a final version expected to be completed by early 2025.

During the storm, between October 18 to 21, in 2023, around 1,600 properties were flooded in Derbyshire which led to an investigation into the emergency by the council which is the lead local flood authority.

The council’s report covers 35 affected communities, the unprecedented rainfall, its impact upon the county’s rivers, the significant proportion of rivers that reached record levels, as well as recommendations to help parts of the county that flooded either from surface water or from river flooding.

Contributors to the report include the Environment Agency, water companies, districts and borough councils along with the county council’s Flood Risk Management team.

Derbyshire County Council stated that a multi-agency response worked well after hundreds of properties were affected by Storm Babet as well as January’s Storm Henk.

Shortly after Storm Babet, the former Conservative Government also announced that there would be financial support from its Flood Recovery Framework scheme.

The Met Office confirmed that Storm Babet caused widespread damage and flooding across the UK and that at least seven people were reported to have died.

However, the county council stated flood prevention measures in Derbyshire protected 7,000 properties from flooding although some communities were isolated for days and some areas of Chesterfield saw three to four feet of floodwater in their homes.

Cllr Cupit added: “Alongside, as well as part of the report, we continue working with other organisations to do all we can to try and prevent or mitigate future flooding.

“I’d encourage anyone affected to respond to the consultation with your views and information.”

Derbyshire County Council stated the delivery of any future recommendations will be reliant on securing funding for future flood mitigation work and on a continued multi-agency approach.

The public consultation can be found at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/flood-consultation, and it is open for comments until December 19, 2024.