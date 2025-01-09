Derbyshire County Council elections in May look set to be postponed for a year to discuss local Government reorganisation - which could involve 8 councils being scrapped

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The upcoming Derbyshire County Council elections in May look set to be postponed for a year to discuss local Government reorganisation which could involve eight councils being scrapped.

Cllr Barry Lewis, the county council’s Conservative leader, was tasked by central Government with the decision on whether to postpone the 2025 elections, due to take place in May, until 2026, and given three weeks to decide by January 10.

If supported, this would be to give time to plan massive local Government reform, including the potential scrapping of district and borough councils and formation of a much larger authority with all those combined powers – including planning of housing.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told that it is Cllr Lewis’ intention to write to central Government supporting local Government reorganisation but to leave the issue of postponing the election up to them.

Cllr Lewis and his leading Conservative Group are keen to pursue a new Derbyshire super council along the existing county lines which would see all the existing eight district and borough councils – and ultimately the county council itself – scrapped and merged, leaving far fewer councillors.

Derby City Council would remain under that preferred plan, leaving the geographical county with two unitary authorities.

Cllr Simon Spencer, Conservative deputy leader of the authority, told the LDRS: “Barry will be writing to the Government today offering to submit proposals for local Government reform for Derbyshire.

“Within that letter we will be making clear that it is our wish to retain the integrity of Derbyshire as a county, the boundaries of Derbyshire, and our preferred option will be retaining the city boundaries as they are, with one unitary to cover the county area.

“We recognise that the statistics point out that there is the opportunity to save up to £3 billion with local Government reform and we want to take up a position of strength and make sure we put straight some of the ideas that some MPs have got of taking parts of Derbyshire into Tameside and the Sheffield City Region.

“We believe the integrity of the county is important and we believe that people of Derbyshire will think so as well and we want to go forward with a clear message of our intent to retain Derbyshire’s identity as a county.

“With regard to the elections, that is very vague at the moment, we don’t know what the outcome of this letter will be.

“We assume that if our proposal or willingness to work with the Government on the local Government reform proposals is accepted then that may well mean a delay of the elections by up to 12 months but that will be a white paper in due course.

“The Government have made clear that it is their intention to carry out local Government reform. What we are trying to do is to make sure Derbyshire retains its identity and as far as delaying the elections is concerned that is a decision for Government and is not a decision for the county council.

“We have expressed an interest in being involved in shaping the future of Derbyshire and if the Government decides that to achieve that it is in the best interest to delay the election, to achieve local Government reform, then that will happen.”

He said Cllr Lewis was meeting with district council leaders on Thursday (January 9) to discuss the next steps.

Cllr Joan Dixon, Labour group leader, said: “Our view is that we have got to get the right deal for Derbyshire. We understand what the Government is trying to do but we need more time to understand the complexities.

“At the moment we have people throwing their gloves into the ring when it is not time to fight yet.

“Then there is the High Peak element as well, and we don’t know yet if cross-regional boundary authorities are being allowed or cross-county authorities, such as north Derbyshire with north Nottinghamshire.

“There are so many unanswered questions it is almost like we are playing a game without knowing what the rules are. Let’s not rush into it, let’s get it right, rather than play politics. Let’s take two or three years to do that.”

Cllr Ed Fordham, Liberal Democrat group leader, said: “I am both angry and disappointed in equal measure at the actions of Cllr Lewis.

“By calling for a cancellation of the elections his actions are entirely self-serving. The people of Derbyshire deserve the right to vote on the last eight years of Tory cuts. For the elections to be cancelled would be a disgrace and I would say illegitimate.

“I can confirm that I will also be submitting a letter to the Secretary of State urging that the elections go ahead. Cllr Lewis has no mandate from the council, no public support. His request is ‘not in our name’.”

Cllr Nigel Gourlay, an independent councillor who was elected a Conservative, said: “Local democracy relies on regular elections which cannot be postponed when the opinion polls are unfavourable.”

Cllr Gez Kinsella, the authority’s sole Green Party councillor, said: “There has been no consultation, no information shared with the public, CEOs and councillors on the district and borough councils have not been consulted in any way, county councillors have not been party to any decisions to progress this. It is not democratic.”