Derbyshire County Council criticised for putting non disclosure agreement on details of care homes sale

Derbyshire County Council is facing criticism over putting a non disclosure agreement on the details of the sale of their eight care homes.

The council appointed an agent to sell eight of its nursing and residential care homes on January 30 – despite backlash from among families of residents and opposition councillors.

Now the local authority is facing more criticism after putting a non-disclosure agreement on anyone who wants to find out the details of the sale online.

Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes, councillor for Staveley Division, said: "I was deeply concerned to learn that the business transfer agents employed by Derbyshire County Council are asking members of the public to sign what equates to a non-disclosure agreement before they are able to see details of the sales of these precious care homes.

"Tax payers own the care homes, the buildings and everything in them. This shows a shocking lack of transparency on the part of the Conservative led county council, which I fear will result in avoidance of scrutiny during the sell off of Derbyshire’s publicly owned assets."

The eight nursing and residential care homes that are being put up for sale include Castle Court in Swadlincote, Thomas College House in Bolsover, The Grange in Eckington, Briar Close in Borrowash, New Bassett House in Shirebrook near Mansfield, Rowthorne Home in Alfreton, the Leys in Ashbourne and Lacemaker Court in Long Eaton.

Registered for 260 residents in total, the eight care homes are being offered for sale individually, in packages or as a whole group, with the condition that buyers must have a track record in running care homes to a standard certified as Good or Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re looking to sell the homes as going concerns which means there would be no change to the support offered to the people who live in them.

“We are only looking for companies with experience and expertise in the running of CQC registered residential care or nursing homes to a Good or Outstanding standard and as part of the sale process.

“Companies interested in buying the homes are asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement before receiving commercially sensitive information about the homes which they require in order to submit an offer.

“As with any sale of this nature, commercially sensitive information would not be made available to the public during the sale process.

“We recognise the uncertainty might be worrying for our residents and their families but please be assured their health and well-being remains our top priority.

“Following a public consultation, our Cabinet agreed to stop operating eight care homes as demand for traditional residential care has declined.

“Our proposals to change the way we support Derbyshire residents aim to create a specialist, efficient, effective and sustainable care service to support even more people to stay in their own home for as long as they can.

“It will enable us to focus on short-term enablement for older people and specialist services for people with dementia and their carers, offering a mix of specialist dementia care and respite care to support their carers, including integrated and flexible specialist dementia day services.

“Like many authorities across the country, we continue to face budgetary pressures due to factors beyond our control which means we have to focus our resources on services supporting people who need us most.”

Business and commercial property sales agent Ernest Wilson, part of the Eddisons group of companies, was appointed to sell the homes.

No guide prices will be suggested and Ernest Wilson will market the properties until March 16, by which date expressions of interest and offers must reach its offices to be considered.