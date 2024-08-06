Derbyshire County Council considers stopping pre-school health reviews for children due to cost pressures

Derbyshire County Council is considering stopping a pre-school health review for children among proposed changes to services for pre-school families.

The Conservative-led county council’s Cabinet gave the go-ahead during a meeting on July 25 for a public consultation to gather people’s views on the overall plans to transform the health visiting services for pre-school families and children across the county before it makes any final decisions.

Cllr Carol Hart, Cabinet Member for Health and Communities, said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on being a well-managed council, balancing our books from year to year, but like all other councils across the country we’re facing increasing financial pressures that are outside our control.

“With demand for support rising and continuing uncertainty around increasing costs, it means we have to consider how we continue to support those who need us most while continuing to deliver the services we are required to by law.

“Under these proposals, we would continue to protect vulnerable children and families across Derbyshire with targeted support to ensure children and their parents with the greatest need are getting the help they need to thrive.

“We would also continue to offer support to all families to give their children the best start in life, including through the use of technology to fit in around busy lifestyles.”

The health visiting service is commissioned by Derbyshire County Council as part of the ‘0 – 19 Public Health Nursing Service’ and it is delivered by Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.

Six proposals developed by the council and the DCHS include possibly stopping discretionary pre-school face-to-face reviews to children at three-and-a-half years-old but the health visiting service would continue to support families where there are developmental or health concerns.

Another proposal is making antenatal reviews face-face appointments at home or virtual appointments.

Families who have had a previous child would also no longer routinely be offered an antenatal review, under proposals, but could request a virtual appointment with a health visitor, however first-time parents and families identified as needing extra support would continue to be offered an antenatal review at home with a health visitor.

Another proposal includes community nursery nurses supporting health visitors by delivering universal face-face reviews for children when they reach two-and-half years-old and health visitors, who currently carry out these checks, would continue to support vulnerable families identified as needing the most support.

Community nursery nurses would continue to offer face-to-face reviews to children from three-and-half years to school age where they are identified as having developmental or health concerns, under the proposals, and all other families would receive information about available virtual support.

A final proposal would be for community nursery nurses who support health visitors to deliver universal face-to-face reviews for children aged 12 months old while the health visitors who currently carry out these checks would continue to support vulnerable families identified as needing the most support.

Derbyshire County Council stated the six proposals are part of the second phase of a review looking at how services could be delivered more effectively to ensure they remain sustainable and to ensure limited resources are best targeted at families who need the most support.

The first phase of the review includes separate proposals that will achieve cost efficiencies but not result in a change to the level of service and therefore do not need to be subject to a public consultation.

A council report has stated that significant cost pressures resulting from escalating health needs of families following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to place a significant strain on the capacity of the service.

Other factors include increased wage costs, complexity of cases, and inflationary rises which mean the council is having to consider how it can continue to deliver services that it is required to fulfil by law while ensuring that it continues to support those who need help the most.

The report states that the current service costs over £12.8m a year to deliver with the funding coming from the Government.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer Heather Longbottom, of DCHS NHS Trust, said: “We are fully supportive of this consultation and the importance of asking the public how they want finite resources to be utilised for the benefit of families in our area.

“Our specialist community public health nurses (health visitors) have a vital role to play in providing healthcare guidance to children and young families to give them the best start in life.

“We recognise that not all families or children need the same level of input and this consultation is designed to help target the specialist help available to those in our communities who most need it.

“We are grateful to our dedicated colleagues who are providing expert support to families across the county on a daily basis.”

Uncertainty around rising costs means if the proposals are eventually agreed upon following a public consultation they could be phased in over a number of years, according to the council.

The Cabinet formally approved the council and DCHS public consultation exercise on the Phase Two proposals and on proposals to formally transfer the Integrated Specialist Intensive Home Visiting Service into the Section 75 Partnership Agreement between the council and DCHS.

A council spokesperson stated: “The Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing level of health needs and vulnerabilities of families that has been seen over recent years also makes the continued delivery of the Integrated Specialist Intensive Home Visiting Service essential to help meet the escalating health needs of the most vulnerable families of young children in Derbyshire.”

The public consultation is expected to run for 42 days from August 19, according to a council report, to allow families and those with children aged up to five-years-old as well as expectant parents to have their say on the proposed changes to the council and DCHS Public Health Nursing Service.

Derbyshire County Council has been addressing many saving measures to meet a forecast budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after it has blamed reduced Government funding, the financial impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation rates, rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and a growing demand on services.