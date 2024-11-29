Derbyshire County Council considers stopping a funding stream for disabled people’s homes

Financially-troubled Derbyshire council is due to decide on whether to cease a discretionary funding stream that supports a council team’s work on adaptations for disabled people’s homes.

Derbyshire County Council has been considering feedback from a public consultation before its Cabinet meets on December 5 to discuss options involving proposed changes to its design services team which helps people in receipt of Disabled Facilities Grants with adaptations ranging from stairlifts and level-access showers to extensions.

Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “Demand for social services is increasing and with the budgetary pressures we’re facing, we’re having to look at how best we can continue to support those who need us most.

“Historically, the council has funded and managed much of this design and procurement work which has been undertaken by the council’s Disability Design Team in property services.

Derbyshire County Council County Hall

“This design service has been funded at the discretion of the council – it isn’t a statutory requirement for the council to support the DFG grant scheme.”

The council’s Disability Design Team undertakes architectural, design and procurement work to support the Disabled Facilities Grants scheme, which is administered by district and borough councils, although the county council does not fully charge for this involvement and part of its work is discretionary.

Government provides these grants to fund adaptations to homes of eligible adults and children with a disability but when the adaptation costs exceed the upper costs limit, the county council stated that it has had to offer financial assistance and it has funded the majority of the work done by its Disability Design Team from its own budget.

It stressed that the discretionary architectural, design and procurement work provided by the team is not currently fully charged to the district and borough councils that the county council supports.

Cabinet members will consider agreeing upon the possible withdrawal of county council funding for the discretionary element of the service provided by the council’s Disability Design Team.

Alternatively, another option will be to reduce the size of the team which will continue with work the council has a legal duty to carry out as well as projects already in transition until March 31, 2026, with continued funding to be made available.

Cabinet members will also consider noting a plan to write to the six districts and boroughs affected, giving formal notice of its possible intention to discontinue funding the discretionary activity provided by the Disability Design Team for DFG projects from 31 March 2025.

Cllr Hoy added: “We have liaised closely with our district and borough partners and listened to the feedback during the consultation which has helped shape our new proposals.”

A further report, seeking approval to publicly consult on a new adaptations’ funding policy, is also expected to be noted by the Cabinet so this matter can be considered in the New Year.

Cllr Hoy added: “If the recommendations are agreed, people in receipt of a DFG who are currently being supported by the design team would not be affected by any changes and we would support them through the transition.

“We would also continue to support people who, through a social care assessment, have been identified as eligible for statutory support.”

The council has been forced to implement various saving plans to manage an estimated budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after blaming reduced Government funding, the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, increasing prices and costs, and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

Cllr Hoy has also previously stressed that demand for social services is increasing and with greater budgetary pressures the council is having to look at how best it can continue to prioritise and support those in most need.

The council has argued it is looking at all areas of spending, particularly services it does not legally have to deliver known as discretionary spending, so it can continue to support those who need support the most.