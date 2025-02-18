Derbyshire council due to decide on stopping pre-school health reviews for children

Derbyshire County Council is due to decide whether to implement new changes to a health visiting service provided for families and their children before they start school which could see the end of a pre-school health review for youngsters.

The cash-strapped Conservative-led council’s Cabinet will consider proposals in a Public Health Nursing Service Transformation Project report at a meeting on February 20 on transforming the health visiting services for pre-school families and children which it claims will ensure the most in need continue to be supported.

Cllr Carol Hart, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Communities, said: “With demand for support rising and continuing uncertainty around increasing costs, it means we have to consider how we continue to support those who need us most while continuing to deliver the services we are required to by law.

“We recognise that every family is different and there will be times when some might need more support than others. We’ve listened to what people told us during the consultation so these proposals will continue to support all families but also ensure professionals continue to work together to identify where a child’s needs change and provide targeted support where that’s needed.”

The health visiting service is commissioned by the council as part of the ‘0 – 19 Public Health Nursing Service’ and it is delivered by Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust – both of whom held a public consultation into six key proposals.

Proposals include possibly stopping discretionary pre-school face-to-face reviews with children aged three-and-a-half years-old – depending on any significant cost pressures being identified in 2026-27.

But health visitors would continue to support families of pre-school children who have a health or developmental need, under this proposal, until they start school and other families of pre-school children would still be able to contact the service for support if needed.

Another proposal includes offering all expectant parents an antenatal review with a health visitor with a choice of a face-to-face appointment at home or a virtual appointment.

A further proposal is to allow community nursery nurses to work with health visitors to deliver universal face-to-face reviews for children when they reach two-and-a-half-years-old, and for health visitors to continue delivering this review for those identified as needing the most support while they continue to help the families where a health or developmental need is identified.

Community nursery nurses would also continue to provide targeted face-to-face reviews to children from three-and-half-years-old to school age where they are identified as having developmental or health concerns, under the proposals, and all other families would receive information about available virtual support.

The council scrapped two more proposals after considering feedback from a consultation process.

These included a scrapped plan for community nursery nurses, who support health visitors, to deliver universal face-to-face reviews for children aged 12 months old while the health visitors who currently carry out these checks would have been free to continue to support the most vulnerable families.

And a further scrapped plan was to no longer offer an antenatal review for families who have had a previous child but to allow them to request a virtual appointment with a health visitor which would have meant only first-time parents and families identified as needing extra support would have been offered an antenatal review at home with a health visitor.

The council stated views were sought on the plans with the aim to deliver them more effectively and to ensure they remain sustainable so finite resources could be targeted at families who need the most support.

Its joint consultation run by the county council and Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust saw 729 people provide responses.

The council has stated that significant cost pressures resulting from escalating health needs of families following the Covid-19 pandemic along with inflationary rises continue to place a significant strain on the service while the council has to ensure it delivers on its statutory requirements by law while making sure it continues to support the most vulnerable.

Other pressures include increased wage costs and the complexity of cases, according to the council.

The report also states the service has cost as much as over £12.8m a year to deliver with the funding coming from the Government.

As part of the consultation, people were also asked to comment on the planned transfer of the Derbyshire Integrated Specialist Intensive Home Visiting Service into a legal agreement between the council and Derbyshire Community Health Services to make improvements by joining up services or developing new, coordinated and co-produced services.

DCHS Deputy Chief Operating Officer Heather Longbottom said: “We are grateful to everyone who has contributed their input into this consultation.

“Over 700 responses to the consultation have helped to shape the proposal for how our health visiting services can best provide support to families with young children from now on into the future.

“Our health visitors – otherwise known as specialist community public health nurses – have a vital role to play in providing healthcare guidance to children and young families to give them the best start in life.

“The consultation is designed to help target that specialist help to those in our communities who most need it. We are working closely with the council on this to ensure we provide the best possible outcome to local families.”

The Cabinet will consider during its meeting on February 20 approving a phased implementation of the proposals to change the health visiting service during the 2025-26 financial year.

Derbyshire County Council has been implementing saving plans to manage a multi-million pound budget deficit which it blames on external factors outside its control including reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, higher prices, rising costs, the national pay award and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.