Derbyshire church charity launches free weekly community café in Buxton

The River Network, which is based in Cromford, near Matlock, has partnered with Buxton United Reformed Church, on Hardwick Square East, to offer the opportunity for coffee and conversation every Tuesday, 12.30-2pm.

Anyone is welcome at the event, where coffee and cake will be served by the charity’s community development workers, who are also trained in aspects of youth work and housing support if people are in need of assistance.

Chief executive Terry Eckersley said: “The café will be serving coffee, cake and being social, helping bring some normality back into people’s lives again.

“People are not just hungry for food, but also community and friendship with professional support. That is what our team offer.”

He added: “We are so honoured to work with the United Reformed Church, especially after putting all our staff through recent qualifications.”

The project has already been praised by Councillor Ollie Cross, deputy mayor of High Peak, who said: “The amazing work the River Network team carries out for the good folk of Derbyshire is utterly inspiring.

"Whether you just fancy a brew or wish to get more people involved in your local community , it will definitely be worth a visit.”

Buxton is one of six locations River Network now operates in, having piloted its first outreach arm in Chesterfield in summer 2021 with staff recruited through the Government’s Kickstart funding programme. It delivers community initiatives ranging from foodbanks to home schooling support and skills training.

To learn more about its work, go to rivernetworkcharity.org.uk.