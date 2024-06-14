Demolition pictures as Chinley and Buxworth Community Centre is knocked down
The Parish Council and Community Association for Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside were excited to reach another milestone in their bid to rebuild Chinley & Buxworth Community Centre when they witnessed the demolition of their old building this week.
The building off Lower Lane in Chinley, which was well over 50 years old and well past its shelf life, took less than two hours to flatten to the ground.
Phil Manford, trustee of the Community Association and part of the project team for over 15 years said: “It was exciting to watch the building come down knowing that our dream of a new community centre is nearly here but a bit emotional too remembering everything that has happened here over the years.
“This building has meant a lot to so many in our community for so long but it was time to say goodbye.”
Many local residents took to Facebook to comment on the memories they had about the building but also to look forward to what the new building will mean to the community.
Construction on the site will start next week and will be ongoing apart from a two-week shutdown scheduled over Christmas 2024 and the parish council hope the new community centre will be completed in February 2025.
It is expected construction work will take place Monday to Fridays 7.30am to 4pm with no excessive noise before 8am.
The parish council and community association have been working together to secure a new building for nearly ten years now.
Together they secured funding and pledges totalling over £1.2 million.
The whole car park and area around the hard court will be closed for the duration of the project.
While the works are ongoing the playing field and skatepark will remain open.
The playground will be open for the majority of the time, however it may be necessary to close it briefly further down the line when the car park is being resurfaced.
Updates and progress will be posted on the Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside Community Association Facebook page.
