Dedicated High Peak rider makes finals to model gear

A horse-mad 10-year-old from Dove Holes has been selected as a finalist to be ambassador for a riding gear company.

Ruby Birchenough is one of three to make the final round of the competition after qualifying in two rounds of the Trailblazers riding championships.

Judges will now decide whether Ruby takes the top spot during the championships at the end of this month after asking her to create a video about her journey as a rider.

If she wins Ruby will receive free use of top-quality riding gear such as saddles and fashion-wear - which she will use at major competitions for the Cavaletti Collection.

Proud mum Lucy Korszewski, 39, told how Ruby - who puts ‘100 per cent’ into her riding - first took to horseback aged just nine months old - soon after she started walking,

She competed in her first showjumping competition just 3 years old and has competed up and down the country - winning the Hickstead Sunshine Tour novice and amateur national championships.

Mum-of-three Lucy said: “She is so dedicated to her ponies and would just spend all her time riding if she could.

“At the moment we have four ponies and if I ever have to tell her to wash them she just does it - when she found out about the competition she said ‘my pony would love that saddle’.

“She would love a career as a riding instructor and I’m just so proud of her - she is so excited because this would be a fantastic opportunity.”

Ruby - an active member of High Peak Hunt Pony Club - has some more major competitions coming up including the British Showjumping National Championships, Scope Festival, Great Midlands Horse Show and the Showjumping UK Championship.