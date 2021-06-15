Deadline for entering Buxton Flowerpot Trail approaching

The community art project, which brings a splash of colour to the town’s streets, will return in July and August.

The theme for 2021 is ‘wildlife and wilderness’, tying in with Buxton Wild Weeks and the 150th anniversary celebrations for the town’s Pavilion Gardens – but flowerpot artists can let their imaginations run wild too.

The Buxton Flowerpot Trail is set to return this July.

Simple flowerpot people are easy to make but if you do need some pointers, making instructions and videos are available from Funny Wonders’ website and Facebook page.

Entrants are asked to not buy new pots, but to find creative uses for old resources.

Creations can be displayed in gardens, on gateposts, door steps or in windows, anywhere so long as they are visible from a public footpath.