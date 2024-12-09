Daughter’s skydive in memory of Harpur Hill dad following sudden sepsis death while on holiday

A High Peak woman will be heading to the skies to do a charity skydive to raise money for a sepsis charity after her dad died suddenly while on holiday.

Martin Mellor, known as Sid, was in Cyprus with wife Amanda in August when he felt so unwell he was planning to return home.

Amanda went down to see the hotel reception and by the time she had returned he had lost his speech and could not stand.

He was rushed to hospital and died hours later of sepsis.

Martin lived in Harpur Hill all his life and worked as a lorry driver. Prior to going on holiday had felt perfectly fine and well.

He leaves behind three children; Cydney 28, Jordyn 27 and George 23.

Jordyn said: “He was just the best.

“It came out of nowhere and it has hit us all hard.

“My mum was with my dad for 29 years and married for 27. She has lost her other half she is lost but we are all there for her.

“For me I have my own salon so I didn’t take very much time off in the summer but after the funeral it really hit me that he had gone.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection. It happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body's own tissues and organs.

The family are waiting on toxicology reports to find what caused his sepsis. In the few months since following his death Jordyn has signed up to become a member of the Sepsis Trust and wants to do some fundraising to help the charity so they can help others.

She said: “I looked at a few things and thought a skydive would really push me out of my comfort zone.

“I have already raised £643 and I’ve got until April to raise more and I’m doing a raffle with prizes from more than 50 businesses so I really want to donate as much money as I can.” To donate to Jordyn’s fundraiser visit justgiving.com/page/jordan-mycock-mellor-1729889838434 or to donate or buy a raffle ticket visit facebook.com/jordi.mells