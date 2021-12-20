Dangerous wild animals - including snakes, lizards and rare cats - kept in homes across Derbyshire
Derbyshire is home to a wide range of “dangerous” animals, including snakes, lizards and rare cats, it has been revealed.
Freedom of Information requests sent to all of Derbyshire’s councils have revealed the number of dangerous animal licences held by residents – and detailed the animals they are needed for.
These “dangerous wild animals” require a licence to be kept in the UK, under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 – with an application to your local council required to keep any animal listed under the law.
Derbyshire is home to a number of licences, applied for to cover a wide range of different animals, some of which do not require one.
Here is a breakdown of all the animals listed as “dangerous wild animals” licensed to be kept at homes across Derbyshire, listed by borough or district. Some councils have been more vague than others.
Amber Valley
One licence for “snakes”
Bolsover
Two licences for:
Five chickens
One cockerel
Four ducks
A barn owl
Five turtles
One guinea pig
Three rabbits
One chinchilla
Two hairless rats
Two fancy rats
Six degus
Twenty fancy mice
Two bearded dragons
Two plated lizards
Two leopard gecko
One African pygmy hedgehog
Four corn snakes
One dog
One Canadian skunk
One giant African millipede
Five giant African land snails
Thirty Madagascan hissing cockroaches
Two Chilean rose tarantulas
One Goliath bird eating spider
One Horsefield tortoise
Six alpacas
Chesterfield
None
Derbyshire Dales
None
Derby
None
Erewash
One licence for “venomous snakes”
High Peak
One licence for:
Gila Monsters
Mexican beaded lizards
Rio Fuerte beaded lizards
Ottoman vipers
North East Derbyshire
One licence for
One banded rock rattlesnake
One western diamond rattlesnake
One timber rattlesnake
One neotropical rattlesnake
One eastern diamondback rattlesnake
One cottonmouth
One Arizona black rattlesnake
One Chinese cobra
One Indian cobra
One snouted cobra
One monocle cobra
One forest cobra
One king cobra
One southern copperhead
One Taylor’s cantil
One puff adder
One gaboon adder/gaboon viper
One viper
One black necked spitting cobra
One fer-de-lance
One russell’s viper
One palestine viper
One temple viper
One variable bush viper
South Derbyshire
Two licences for:
One Asian leopard cat
One serval cat
One F1 Savannah Cat