Cyclists take part in charity bike ride around High Peak for Royal British Legion

The ride was organised by Alan and Sally Tideswell from the Chapel-en-le-Frith branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Alan, 55, who served in the Royal Navy for 16 years is one of the youngest veterans in Chapel.

He said: “Ten of of us cycled the 32 mile route around the High Peak going to the war memorials in Chapel, Dove Hole, Peak Dale, Buxton, Whaley Bridge, New Mills, Hayfield, Chinley and Buxworth.

Some of the riders who cycled 32 miles between war memorials in the High Peak raising funds for the Poppy Appeal

"We kept the event small as we didn’t want road closures but it was a really nice ride.”

Those that took part were Alan Tideswell, Dave Craven, Ruth Hibbert, Mike Young, Rob Poulton, Douglas Gowens, and son James, Paul Cooper, Matthew Marriot and son Aidan.

Alan was planning on cycling from Chapel to London and then on to Ypres in Belgium to raise money for the Royal British Legion but covid restrictions stopped this happening.

Speaking of the High Peak ride he said: “It might have been much shorter but there are a lot of hills in the Peak District so it was still tough getting up and over some of them.

"It was a nice day out, it was chance to meet up with people some of whom I hadn't seen for the last 18 months which was good while raising money for the Poppy Appeal."The Chapel branch is planing monthly activities to mark the centenary of the legion in the run up to Poppy Appeal which launches in the autumn.

Sally Tideswell secretary for the legion branch said: “We had a total of 10 riders in the end as some couldn’t make it and the weather wasn’t on our side so that put some others off too.

“We have named Aidan as our rider of the day, who at just 11 years old met with dad Matthew on route and cycled the last 10 miles with him, what an achievement for the young man.

"Everyone said they enjoyed the ride and all finished the whole route in record time.

A massive thank you to all riders who raised more than £300.”