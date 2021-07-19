Cyclists invited to join fundraising bike ride in memory of Jo Cox MP as it passes through Buxton

A pack of 70 mixed-ability cyclists including will be arriving in Buxton on Wednesday, July 28, the first day of a 280-mile journey to London from her West Yorkshire hometown.

They will stay overnight at the Palace Hotel, and among them will be Ms Cox’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, who was recently elected to follow in her footsteps as MP for Batley and Spen and is planning to ride the entire route.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I am delighted and extremely excited that the Jo Cox Way ride is back, providing a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages and different backgrounds to connect and engage with one another.”

Jo Cox Way founder Sarfraz Mian and Kim Leadbeater

She added: “The past 12 months has been incredibly challenging for us all, as so many people have been affected by lockdown and physical distancing.

“But it is amazing to see that, despite all the difficulties, many people’s commitment to making a difference has only grown stronger, with cyclists joining together for a reinvigorated ride to celebrate the fact that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ – words from Jo’s maiden speech in Parliament.”

The riders will enter Buxton via Bradfield Dale, Bamford, Hope Valley, Bradwell, Coplow Dale, Great Hucklow, Tideswell, Hargatewall and Fairfield.

On the second day, the party will head south towards Leicestershire, starting out at 9.30am and travelling via Harpur Hill, Earl Sterndale, Hurdlow, Heathcote, Newton Grange, and Tissington.

It is the fifth year the event has been staged in some form, raising money for the Jo Cox Foundation, which supports community and humanitarian projects in Britain and abroad.

The ride proved so popular this year that places filled up quickly for those wishing to cycle the entire route. However, anyone still interested in taking part is invited to join the group as a day rider on different sections of the journey.

Alternatively, people can pledge to ride miles on their own and raise sponsorship.

Full details can be found on the Jo Cox Way Facebook page and website, thejocoxway.org.uk.