Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Chatsworth House

Officers are appealing for information after a crash near Chatsworth House.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, which involved a cyclist and a grey Vauxhall Crossland car, happened around 1pm on Wednesday, August 27, near the main bridge facing Chatsworth House in Edensor village.

The cyclist, a 61-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. A man who was driving the car was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Friday, August 29), officers launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which may have captured the incident to come forward.

Police are appealing for information after a collision, which took place near the main bridge facing Chatsworth House.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods below and please quote incident number 250*07535:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.