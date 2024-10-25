Culinary showcase highlights talents of High Peak food businesses
Taste the High Peak connected local suppliers with buyers from key tourism and hospitality businesses. The event was organised by High Peak Borough Council and Visit Peak District as a way to encourage new deals and support High Peak businesses.
Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “We were delighted to host this successful ‘Meet the Buyer’ event in partnership with Visit Peak District and Derbyshire, funded through our High Peak UK Shared Prosperity Fund project.
“It’s a great example of High Peak Borough Council’s commitment to supporting local SMEs in very practical ways - creating opportunities to help our producers and suppliers make valuable connections, strengthen supply chains and grow their business in a sustainable way.”
Producers at the ‘High Peak Culinary Showcase: Meet the Buyers’ event included:
High Peak Honey; Buxton Brewery; Drowned Village Smokery; Shivering Mountain Gin; Hot Chocolaterie; Staffordshire Cheese; Buxton Roastery; RG Morris & Sons (Seafood); Tomson Buxton Ltd (Fruit and Veg); Peak Flowers, Buxton; Buxton Sausage Co; Mac Burnham (Butchers); Intrepid Brewery; The Mushroom Emporium and Tom Hodgson Photography.
Buyers were invited to sample delicious fresh produce and artisanal delights reflecting the breadth of the area’s food and drink offer, ranging from coffee, cheese and chocolate to locally produced beer, gin and wine.
The showcase included a hand-picked exhibition of High Peak producers and an exclusive networking session with suppliers and makers, followed by a three-course tasting lunch prepared by Losehill House Hotel & Spa’s head chef, Nick Stewart, featuring the finest local produce from selected producers.
Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District and Derbyshire, added: “Quality food and drink is at the heart of any visit to the Peak District and Derbyshire, and this unique event provided a valuable opportunity to help local suppliers showcase their products to hotels, pubs, restaurants and cafes – all keen to source quality products for their menus or shelves.
“We’re fortunate to have a wealth of passionate producers in the High Peak and encouraging collaboration between local suppliers and tourism businesses will help us to build a vibrant, engaged and sustainable visitor economy.”
