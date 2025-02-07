Couple’s disappointment as tickets for Tom Jones at Buxton Opera House is tribute act

A couple who purchased two tickets to a Tom Jones show at Buxton Opera House have been given a full refund after finding out the show is in fact a tribute.

The tickets purchased by Tim Benson say Sexbomb - Celebrating the music of Sir Tom Jones on the e-ticket sent to him but does not mention the night in March would be led by Benidorm Tom, a tribute act.

Tim said: “My wife is a big Tom Jones fan and over the years we have seen him several times.

“When we saw he was coming to Buxton Opera House I booked the tickets, nice ones in the circle and were very excited.”

It was only after spending the money for the tickets that the couple looked again at the advert and saw in small print at the very bottom that this was a tribute act.

Tim said: “I’m sure he’s very good but that's not what we wanted to see.”

Tim then contacted the Opera House and asked for a refund.

He said: “I was told that a few people had rang up with the same query and because of this the Opera House had changed their advert to make the tribute part more noticeable.

The misleading ticket which does not mention that Sex Bomb is in fact a Tome Jones Tribute. Photo Tim Benson

“I asked for a refund and was told and asked for a credit note and they said they can’t do that.

“I like local theatre and I want to support the arts so they would keep my money and we would be able to see a different show.”

He said he thought the advert was very misleading.

“If enough people have rang up and complained to the point they have redesigned the promotional material then the advert clearly was misleading and that’s not my fault.”

Buxton Advertiser contacted the Opera House to find out the situation with the misleading tickets.

Tim has now been back in touch and said: “I received an email from the Opera House refunding my £65 for the two tickets I was missold.

“Thank you for your support and intervention as I am sure it tipped the balance.”