JT Events is once again organising the event on Saturday November, 19 with even more entertainment planned this year.

Organiser Jane Fletcher said: “Last year was the first year so I was a bit nervous but it felt like carnival day so I'm really looking forward to putting on another great event.”

This year the fun will start at midday when the Christmas stalls, which will run from Spring Gardens to the bottom of The Slopes, will open.

The Buxton Christmas Lantern Parade and Light Switch on will be bigger than ever says the event organiser. Pic Roger Beverley.

Jane said: “We have 30 people signed up already which is more than last year.

"Everyone who was here last year wanted to come back and we've had more enquiries too which is great.”

There will be food and drink stalls with everything from beer and mulled wine, to German sausage, noodles, burgers, crepes and doughnuts.

And this year Jane is also planning more lights for the town to create a bigger ‘wow’ moment when the lights are switched on.

Entertainment will be provided by an Ice Queen on stilts, The Powder Kegs Morris Dancers, as well as The Billerettes and a stage with local bands. There will also be a face painter, rides and a laser show and live reindeer too.

Jane said: “Last year I didn’t realise how busy The Slopes were so this year we will be turning the stage round so it faces The Slopes so more people can enjoy the music.”

At 6pm Buxton Sparkles will lead the Lantern Parade from Argos past The Crescent and along Broad Walk where the parade will stop and sing carols at various care homes before coming back through the park to the Old Hall Hotel.

Jane said: “More than 1,000 people took part in the parade last year and I think there will be more this year.”

The lights will be switched on at 7pm outside the Crescent by High Peak Mayor Councillor Ollie Cross and Mayoress Mrs Gill Cross with pantomime star Matthew Jay Ryan who is playing Jock in Sleeping Beauty at Buxton Opera House.

Jane added: “It is so nice to see people creating family memories and coming together and I can’t wait to see everyone again this year.”