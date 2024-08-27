Council issues update on huge sinkhole that closed busy High Peak road - as mining legacy found

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation is underway after a large sinkhole has appeared at an A-road in the High Peak earlier this summer.

The hole appeared on the A6015 Hayfield Road in Low Leighton, in the High Peak, on July 29.

Derbyshire County Council were forced to close the road due to safety concerns and soon works to fix the sinkhole started.

The council issued an update on Friday afternoon, August 23 – after repairs were completed by United Utilities.

The statement reads: “Following the repairs made by United Utilities to their damaged infrastructure last week, we’ve now taken over responsibility for the site.

“We’re investigating a collapsed historic culvert, around five metres below the surface of Hayfield Road (heading towards Birch Vale) which was revealed when United Utilities were on site. The culvert appears to be a legacy from former mine workings in the area.”

A culvert is a tunnel or similar structure that channels water underground. The Derbyshire County Council believe that the uncovered culvert is ‘at least 150 years old’.

Now an investigation has been launched to understand the extent of the collapse under the road. The council have cleared vegetation on land next to the sinkhole site to dig down and find the culvert entrance.

Water has also been partially drained from the large pond on the site, but access to what is believed to be the culvert entrance is still ‘very limited’.

A jetting machine has also been on site to remove mud and debris from the culvert in readiness for a specialist ‘confined space’ team to crawl through it, using remote cameras to see either side of the collapse to check the length of the collapse and its condition. It is expected that contractors will be on the site late this week to carry out the work.

The council’s statement continues: “We need to know the extent of the collapse under the A6015 to work out the best way to repair the culvert to enable us to then reopen the road safely. Without this information, we risk a new and larger sink hole opening.

“ We’ve also found a much larger and deeper culvert nearby, another remnant of the former quarrying and mining industry in the area, and we want to make sure this is in a good condition while we have the equipment and team on site, to prevent any further problems in the future.

“We understand that the road closure is inconvenient but this is a complex site, difficult to access due to the depth below ground, with no accurate records to rely on due to the age of the culverts in the area.

“We’re looking at all the options to be able to reopen at least one lane of Hayfield Road, controlled by traffic signals. But we have to make sure the road is safe for people to use before we can finalise these details and share them with you.

"We apologise for delays and inconvenience in the area – rest assured we are doing everything we can to get this situation resolved for people. Thank you for bearing with us.”

Further diversion signs were installed during the weekend, to remind motorists and HGVs that the road is closed and not to use Sat Navs.

Shuttle bus service for the 358 Stockport to Hayfield bus station is running via New Mills. During daytime hours, Monday to Saturday, service 61 operates every 30 minutes as usual, providing a link to service 358 for onward travel. The 60 and 61 services are used by school pupils who will be able to continue to catch the bus as usual.

Recognising that the closure of the A6015 has prevented the 358 service from reaching Hayfield bus station, the council have arranged a free evening shuttle bus service between New Mills bus station and Hayfield bus station.

The shuttle service will link passengers to the 358 service at New Mills for people wanting to travel onwards to Stockport. The hourly service is set to start running today (August 27) from 7.50 pm until midnight.

The next update about the progress of the works is expected tomorrow (Wednesday, August 28).