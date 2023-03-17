Complaints after 10cc singer Graham Gouldham's Buxton concert went ahead during arctic blast

Graham Gouldham came to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on Thursday March, 9 when the area was hit by snow and all roads in and out of Buxton.

David Blackhurs from near Mow Cop, Staffordshire, had tickets to the gig but could not make the journey into Buxton on either the A53 Leek Road or the Cat and Fiddle.

He said: “To continue putting shows on in weather which was that bad is just irresponsible.

“The police and mountain rescue teams are telling people to not travel unless absolutely necessary but the Pavilion Arts Centre said the show would be going ahead.

“People in Buxton may have been able to get there but anyone from outside the area wouldn’t have been able to make the journey.

“Then snow was drifting and the roads were treacherous.

“And if we somehow did manage to make it to the theatre I would have been on pins all night wondering what the road was like and if we would be able to get back home.

“The show should have been called off to keep everyone safe because it did go ahead and put potentially unnecessary stress on the already overworked emergency services.”

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said they were out all night helping stranded motorists who were stuck in the snow.Derbyshire County Council shut the road on Thursday and speaking on social media on the day Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Drivers are urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Peak District routes this morning due to significant snowfall overnight and adverse weather conditions.

“Many roads in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales are impassable.”

Graham put a post out on social media after the concert after people had braved the ice and the snow which said he was ‘really appreciative of all those who came to the gig and sorry about those who couldn’t make it due to the adverse weather conditions.’Dave Clarke from Planet Earth Publicity which deals with all of Graham’s pr said: “The artist is contractually obliged to perform the show unless advised otherwise by the venue or promoter.

“In this instance, the venue was happy to go ahead with the show.

“Having travelled that day from Glasgow, the band were happy to oblige. So all questions should be directed to the venue, not the artist.”

David and his wife Maxine spent £75 on the tickets to see the 10cc singer at Buxton.

A Buxton Opera House spokesperson added: “As part of our booking process, we offer all Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre customers the opportunity to protect their tickets with Booking Protect.

“This covers a range of unforeseen circumstances including adverse weather conditions and ensures refunds for patrons who are no longer able to attend.

“You can find out more at buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/protect-your-tickets.”

No further comment was given by the opera house about why the show did go ahead and was not cancelled.