The company behind a popular Peak District café, once visited by King of Lesotho, has gone into liquidation.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Absent Cooks Ltd, a company which used to run The Eating House café in Carver, has gone into liquidation with FRP Advisory taking charge of the winding up process.

The well-known Peak District café, which was visited by the king of Lesotho in May last year, closed its doors at the end of September 2024. The venue was taken over by new owners and reopened under new name in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statement of affairs published at the Companies House reveals that Absent Cooks Ltd owes a total of £243,611.05 to its creditors.

Absent Cooks Ltd, a company which used to run The Eating House café in Carver, has gone into liquidation with FRP Advisory taking charge of the winding up process.

This sum includes over £122,000 owed to HM Revenue & Customs – £82,000 for VAT (Value-added tax) and £40,000 for PAYE.

As explained on the Government website, the PAYE bill may include employee income tax deductions, national insurance payments for employees, student loan repayments, and in some cases apprenticeship levy payments.

The company also owes £65,993.40 to the Government’s Redundancy Payment Service which refunds employees who were made redundant for their losses.

Absent Cooks Ltd was incorporated in September 2002 with Katrina Joy Lock acting as a sole director.

The resolution to wind up was taken voluntarily at a meeting held on November 18 last year.