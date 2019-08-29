Community rallies round to save Buxton yoga centre hit by flooding

Almost £2,000 has been raised to restore a yoga centre in Buxton which was devastated by flash flooding.

The Peak Yoga Iyengar Centre, on Lightwood Road, was submerged under three feet of water following flash flooding at the end of July.

The back door was ripped off by the torrent of water and the back garden completely washed away.

Yoga instructor and owner Sue Lovell was in Cornwall at the time, but received a phone call from one of her students who is also a key holder.

She said: “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, everything was gone, it was devastating.”

The students worked through the night, bailing out water and lifting up floorboards so the water did not sink into the concrete.

Sue, who has been teaching yoga in Buxton for 25 years, said: “Their quick-thinking saved the centre.”

Since then an online donation page has been set up and almost £2,000 has been raised which will cover the cost of some of the repairs ahead of the centre re-opening for the autumn term next month.

Sue said: “The yoga community and the wider Buxton community has been so amazing and their generosity so heartwarming. Some things have been washed away and lost forever, but we will able to open again in just a few weeks which is wonderful.”

To donate, search Peak Yoga Flood on justgiving.com.