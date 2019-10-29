Community-funded defibrillator installed at the heart of High Peak village

A second lifesaving defibrillator has been installed in a High Peak village.

The community of Peak Dale has come together to raise almost £1,500 for the new lifesaving machine, which has been installed outside Great Rocks Social Club.

Paul Dobson, vice chairman of the Peak Dale Village Committee, said: “It’s fantastic we have not one but two life-saving machines in the village, but my only hope is we never have to use them.

“We decided to install a second one because while there is one in the village it is at the other end from the school, football pitches, bowling green and social club. So as there tends to be more traffic passing through here, we wanted to install another because every second counts.”

A defibrillator provides an electric shock to restart a person’s heart after a cardiac arrest.

The village committee raised the funds over the space of a year through various community events. It was installed free of charge by Synergy Electrical Engineers of Chapel-en-le-Frith and has been registered with East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Paul said: “It has been really good to see the community come together for this. The social club has an elderly population so it’s great to see it installed there, so close to all aspects of community life.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “When someone suffers sudden cardiac arrest, prompt action by anyone nearby offers their only chance of survival.

“An immediate 999 call for an ambulance and starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately are essential.

“Most people who survive will have needed a shock from a defibrillator to correct a chaotic heart rhythm.”